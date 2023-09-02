Views sought after concerns about getting through to GP practices on the phone

People are being asked for their experience of accessing a GP in Telford & Wrekin.

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin and the borough's council have urged residents to voice their experiences of accessing a doctor.

It comes after the NHS published the results of its annual GP patient survey last month, in which patients rate their experience of their practice.

It asks how easy people found it to make an appointment over the phone, how often they see or speak to a preferred GP and how satisfied they are with the GP services overall.

The survey showed that some people in the borough were considerably less satisfied with their GP compared to others.

It also highlighted that some patients within Telford and Wrekin are still finding it difficult to get through to their surgery on the phone, to get an appointment at a preferred time, and with their GP of choice.

Healthwatch and Telford & Wrekin Council said they were concerned about the findings, and wanted to hear people's experiences so they can be raised with the NHS in an effort to seek improvements.

Simon Fogell, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said: “The annual GP Patient Survey results poses more questions than it gives assurance on. Whilst providing evidence of reasonable satisfaction from some people of their GPs there are many people that are not satisfied or report difficulties in accessing appointments.

“Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin continue to receive reports that people are not satisfied with their GP. We want to hear directly from you about your own experiences of accessing your GP, the good, not so good or indifferent – they all matter.

“We will use what people tell us, their truths, to share a report with Telford & Wrekin Council, the Integrated Care Board and Integrated Care System partners to show how you rate your GP service and what else people feel would improve services for them.”

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems said: “We know GPs are working very hard and that they are dealing with a high demand and we continue to work to provide services to help reduce the pressures on the GPs.

“As a council on the side of our residents, we want them to have the best possible services at every GP in the borough, not just at some.

“That’s why we are urging the NHS to support GP practices that our residents are not satisfied with to improve their services without delay.

“To further understand how people feel about their local GP services, our council and Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin are currently running a local survey. We are asking people to share their experiences of their local GP, in particular to rate how easy it is to access their services.

“Please take ten minutes and take part in this survey on Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin website.

People can complete the survey at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/TandW_GP_survey

Alternatively, for those who do not use online services they can phone Healthwatch and the group and will them to make sure their voice is heard.