NHS warning ahead of latest junior doctors strike tomorrow

The county's health service is preparing for the latest round of junior doctors strikes.

NHS health officials in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have again urged the public to "think which service" as they prepare for the industrial action.

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) will be on strike for four days from 7am on Friday, August 11, until 7am on Tuesday, August 15.

It is the fifth strike since the ongoing pay dispute began and will affect county health services including Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust – which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

People have been urged to continue to attend any appointments, unless they are advised that they are cancelled – and not to call to check if they have been postponed.

BMA consultants are then set to take 48 hours strike action from 7am on Thursday, August 24, ahead of the August bank holiday weekend. It will be the second time consultants walk out in the current dispute.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage the disruption caused by industrial action, we anticipate that the strike will lead to significant service disruption.

“We are asking people to think which service during the industrial action especially as it coincides with the summer holidays, meaning services will be under even more pressure.

“You can help us by making sure you use services efficiently and effectively, and only using emergency services when they are really required. If you can, try using 111 online as your first point of call, and only use 999 in an emergency.”

“General practice, community pharmacies and minor injury units (in Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Ludlow and Whitchurch) will remain open and will be there to help and support you if it’s not an emergency.

“Regardless of the strike action it is really important that if you need emergency care, you come forward as normal.”

The health service has also said that "no-one should be put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our A&E departments".

A spokesman added: "However, please keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine life-threatening emergencies, and use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs or if you’re unsure about whether you should go to hospital. If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice.

"On days when there is strike action, people should only call 999 if it is an emergency. Ambulances will still respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life. Please do not call back asking for an estimated time of arrival of an ambulance. This information cannot be provided, and it blocks lines for other callers."

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has also issued a checklist of reminders to the public

* Life-threatening emergency or serious injury: call 999 or go to your nearest Emergency Department (A&E).

* For medical attention and advice: use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 as the first port of call.

* Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by the strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

* If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.