Man saved by hero bystander after heart stopped beating for 20 minutes at karate class

Nearby swimming instructor Heidi Jones rushed into action and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.
Stewart Bedford was waiting for his karate class to start when he suddenly fell to the floor without warning. At first glance it looked like he might have fainted, but it quickly became clear that something was seriously wrong. Stewart suddenly went into cardiac arrest where his heart stopped beating for a staggering 20 minutes.
