Making strides towards keeping active so important, says nursing chief

We are always encouraging our colleagues and communities to stay active, mobile and healthy and we have been involved in the Re-conditioning Games, a national initiative, as part of that.

It has been shown that patients are coming into hospital much frailer than they previously would have been as a result of Covid-19 and lockdowns.

By keeping mobile, it has been shown it can help reduce a person’s stay in hospital and bring both physical and psychological benefits.

My colleagues have been inspirational in their work to get involved in the Games and bronze, silver and gold medals are awarded for making a difference, supporting people to keep moving and supporting colleagues to keep active and well.

We have had fantastic news recently that colleagues sit fourth in the national league table and second in the regional league table for our Games medals tally.

Well done to our Acute Orthopaedic Trauma Unit (AOTU) Team who have been awarded the Trust’s first silver medal for demonstrating they had built in activities to their daily work consistently.

Colleagues have organised and got involved in activities, such as chair-based exercises, balloon tennis and events for Valentine’s Day and Easter.

This Friday, International Day of the Midwife (IDM) will be celebrated around the world. Midwives provide unique, responsive and skilled care for women and their families from early pregnancy all the way through to the postnatal period.

Almost all of us have been cared for by a midwife during our lives, so I hope you will join me in saying thank you to this group of professionals for the important contribution they make to such an unforgettable time of life.

We’re also really excited to be opening the doors of our maternity services to the public on Saturday, May 13. If you are pregnant, considering parenthood or are interested in what we do, we warmly welcome you to the Shropshire Women and Children’s Centre at PRH to learn more.

Taking place from 11am to 4pm, the maternity services open day will offer the opportunity to go on a guided tour of different areas including Delivery Suite and our postnatal ward. You will also be able to meet some of our teams, take part in Q&A sessions with midwives, watch simulation training and visit information stalls. There’s no need to book, you can simply turn up on the day. For more information, visit www.sath.nhs.uk.

This bank holiday weekend sees the Coronation and I would again like to urge people to ‘Think which service?’ they need should they require medical help.

Our emergency departments (ED) are extremely busy but more so during bank holidays, so it is important to know which local health service to use and when.

EDs are for genuinely life-threatening emergencies – for example chest pains or severe bleeding or burns. If you have a life-threatening illness or injury please continue to dial 999.

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical need over the bank holiday, please visit www.111.nhs.uk. NHS 111 online is available to signpost people to the best option for their care needs. You can find out more about the services available on the Think Which Service website.