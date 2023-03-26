Pausing of controversial Shrewsbury GP hub plans met with relief and disappointment

Bernie Bentick at a protest against the health hub plans last year

NHS bosses revealed earlier this year that the national scheme that would have seen health and wellbeing hubs created in six areas across the country, including in Shrewsbury, has been paused due to a lack of capital funding.

The plans, which would see six of Shrewsbury's medical practices merge into one 'super hub' in Meole Brace, had sparked huge debate and criticism from local politicians and residents.

Under the scheme, The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery would leave their current premises and relocate to the same building.

But board papers from an NHS Devon Integrated Care Board (ICB) meeting earlier this month revealed that an application for funding for the centres had been unsuccessful.

Councillor Bernie Bentick for Meole, who had previously said the proposal was a "a total betrayal" of the wants and needs of residents, said he was nevertheless disappointed that much-needed funding wasn't being provided for local health infrastructure.

He said: "It's a great shame that much-needed funding for NHS infrastructure in Shropshire has been halted and the health service locally needs all the funding it can get.

"I hope that funds will be found for a community diagnostic centre for people to access their investigations without undue delay."

Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner, however, was thrilled and said many residents would be relieved by the news.

He said: “The pausing of the GP superhub project is nothing short of fantastic news for local people. For those who would be unable to access health provisions in the event of a hub, the news will also come as a huge sigh of relief.

“Shrewsbury residents have made themselves very clear, with over 3,000 signing our petition and hundreds attending demonstrations and public meetings. I’ve never had feedback on the doorstep about an issue that is so clear - people want decent access to local health services, and they are right to.