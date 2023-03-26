Danielle and her teammates at Shifnal Town

The event took place on a sunny Saturday at Shifnal Town FC's home ground and took the form of a spring fete, with stalls, bouncy castles, refreshments and music.

It was arranged in support of Danielle Jones, from Madeley, who was diagnosed aged 29 with incurable triple negative breast cancer which has spread to her liver.

The event was well-attended by the local community and was organised by Danielle's football family and teammates at Shifnal Town Ladies FC.

Danielle Jones, left, with her sister Skye Breakwell and mother Jackie Breakwell

Organiser and teammate Becki Williams said: "Pretty much everything has been donated by the local community for this event.

"All of the prizes, everything, has been donated so it really goes to show how much the community have come together when one of their own is poorly."

Danielle Jones and her son Harry, two

It is the latest community effort to support the Shifnal Town Ladies right back, her husband Owen, and two-year-old son Harry.

It is hoped that enough can be raised for the family to travel to Walt Disney World in Florida and cover expenses and treats when they get there.

Danielle has been playing football since primary school and also took on a role as a referee before she joined Shifnal Town Ladies FC.

Kelsie Louise Johnson, seven, and Amelia Higgs helped with a Guess the Teddy's Name game

A cup game on December 4 was the last time Danielle played, when she came on for the last 15 minutes.

Although Danielle is not currently playing due to ongoing treatment, she said: "I still come to every game. I was playing and then it became too much and I was fatigued."

Danielle's mum Jackie added: "The football team have been amazing, absolutely amazing. As a mum, it's not just Danielle you are worrying about, but I have two sons and my daughter Skye as well."

Jackie went on to say that the family are continuing to go out, laugh and get on with their day-to-day activities.

Danielle herself posted online: "You can be sure I will be fighting this as hard as I can for myself, my little boy, Owen Jones and my family and friends - they can't get rid of me that easy."

Merchandise including hats, t-shirts and jumpers have been made in honour of Danielle and to raise awareness of the fundraising campaigns.

So far, the Shifnal Town Ladies have raised £1,330 for Cancer Research UK on their fundraising page, which can be found here: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/shifnal-town-ladies.