Wild owl found with avian flu on 'Shropshire border with north Staffordshire'

People have been advised to stick to pathways, avoid feeding wild birds and keep dogs on leads by water when they visit green spaces.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "The public are being advised not to touch sick or dead birds as avian influenza is confirmed in a wild owl on the North Staffordshire and Shropshire border."

It is not the first outbreak of bird flu in the wild and last week two tawny owls were reported as having the disease at Cannock Chase and Newcastle under Lyme in Staffordshire.

The council spokesman added: "Whilst there remain outbreaks of avian flu across the UK, it is important that we do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus. People who find sick, dead or injured birds should report them to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) by calling their helpline on 03000 200 301."

People who keep birds and poultry have been told it is "vital" that they maintain high standards of biosecurity and keep their poultry housed.

"This is an essential defence and key to limiting the spread of the virus," the council spokesman confirmed.

"If you have been in contact with sick or dead birds in an area where avian flu has been confirmed, you should notify the UK Health Security Agency West Midlands Health Protection Team on 0344 225 3560."