As paramedics strike public are warned: ‘do not take risks’

Military personnel from the Household Division take part in ambulance driver training at Wellington Barracks in London, as they prepare to provide cover for ambulance workers on December 21 and 28 when members of the Unison, GMB and Unite unions take industrial action over pay. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

West Midlands Ambulance Service pledged to deal with cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, breathing difficulties and maternity emergencies. But it urged people to “only call if a patient is critical or there is a risk to life”.

It comes as critical incidents were declared at both the Royal Shrewsbury and the Princess Royal hospitals. The incidents, on the eve of the ambulance workers’ strike, were declared by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust yesterday afternoon. The decision came as more than a dozen ambulances lined up at both hospitals, the queue stretching back to the main road at both sites.

The NHS Confederation has written to Rishi Sunak warning the strike has placed the nation in “dangerous territory”.

And health minister Will Quince issued a stark message, warning people to stay safe and to avoid “risky activity”. He said people should “avoid contact sports” or running on slippery roads and suggested unnecessary car journeys should be avoided. Excessive drinking should be avoided.

Scores of operations were today cancelled in hospitals across Shropshire.

Thousands of nurses staged their second walkout over pay yesterday, and today paramedics and ambulance workers including call handlers were taking action.

In a letter to the PM, Mr Taylor said: “This is not something NHS leaders would ever say lightly, but many now tell us that they cannot guarantee patient safety. On health grounds alone, it is clear we have entered dangerous territory.”

Mr Taylor urged the Prime Minister to end the Government’s dispute with the unions quickly, asking Mr Sunak to “be prepared to negotiate on the substantive issue of pay awards”.

The letter added: “With less than 24 hours to go to the ambulance strike, there is now deep worry among NHS leaders about the level of harm and risk that could occur to patients tomorrow and beyond.”

He added that it is rare to hear “such strong and urgent expressions of concern” from leaders running hospitals, ambulance services and other vital health services.

He said: “We never want to alarm people but we have reached the stage where our leaders feel it’s necessary to say they cannot guarantee patient safety, they cannot avoid risks as these strikes unfold.

“We are particularly concerned about the ambulance workers’ strike but we’re concerned about the possibility of further strikes. We need to make clear that we’re entering into a very dangerous time and this is why we’re upping even more our call to the Government and to the trade unions to try to find a way of solving this dispute and helping us get through the winter.”

Earlier, Downing Street acknowledged that Mr Sunak had not chaired Cobra meetings on the crisis or met the unions.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday the disputes with NHS nurses and paramedics were not raised, with discussions instead focusing on plans for the Coronation in May 2023.

Sara Biffen, acting chief operating officer for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Shropshire's main hospitals, said: “Our hospitals continue to experience extreme pressure. Ahead of the planned strike action we are doing everything we can to deliver safe care for patients. This includes, where appropriate, asking patients to only be accompanied by one person when attending our Emergency Departments to maximise space.