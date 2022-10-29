New agony for family of Dylan Price as teenager's mother is told she has months to live

Pictured last year, Louise Bristow.

Louise Bristow, 49, from Dorrington, was given the devastating news last week.

It is more cruel heartbreak for Louise and her family, who are yet to see anyone brought to justice over Dylan's death last year. The popular 17-year-old who played rugby for Shrewsbury and Bishop's Castle, was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in the early hours of September 19 last year, the day before his 18th birthday.

Now, Louise's friends have rallied round to start a fundraiser to pay for alternative treatment in the hope she can re-start chemotherapy – giving her longer with her family.

She said: "It just keeps coming at us, it is just not fair."

She added: "You spend the day worrying and then you feel guilty because you think that you have not thought about Dylan."

Louise, from Dorrington, who was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018, was taken seriously ill with kidney failure the week before last, ending up in intensive care.

Dylan Price died the day before his 18th birthday

Doctors have since told her because of the kidney failure her body is too weak to continue with chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

Now her family and friends are hoping alternative medication will improve the condition of her kidneys so she can spend more precious time with her loved ones – including her daughters Livi and Izzy, husband Steven, and granddaughter Azaylia.

The medication is estimated to cost around £500 to £600 a month.

Louise has said that while she is focussing on being positive, she is also urging all women to make sure they are up to date on their cervical screening.

She has thanked her friends, who she said have been "amazing" throughout her illness and the challenges of the last year.

Pictured last year: Izzy and Livi Price, Louise Bristow, Betty Sayce and front Azaylia Price

She said: "I just want as long as I can with my daughters and my family."

She said that on Monday she will be taking Livi for a 'bridal experience', where they go and try on wedding dresses, in case she never gets to see her walk down the aisle.

She added: "My friends, they are just amazing, they are unbelievable.

"One of our friends took us to Ibiza because we never had a honeymoon because I had renal failure in February.

"They took us there for four days. My old school friends have done my garden for me, I have friends who went glamping with me, Steven and the girls. The kindness and generosity of people is just unbelievable."