James Bond actor Daniel Craig in support for local charity

Daniel Craig on the Triumph Scrambler which appears in No Time To Die. © 2021 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved

Craig, who played the iconic British spy five times, has selected Severn Hospice as the charity to benefit from the proceeds of the sale of a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, which appeared in No time to Die.

The Christie's auction is being conducted in two parts with the first 25 lots including vehicles, watches, costumes and props, with the final six lots representing each of the six actors to have played Bond.

Each lot will be sold to benefit a charity chosen personally by the respective actors or their estates.

Craig has chosen the Severn Hospice to benefit from his lot – with a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000.

During the film, Craig's last appearance as Bond, the spy commandeers the bike for a chase through the streets, culminating in an epic jump into the piazza.

Severn Hospice reacted with surprise and delight at the news, offering its thanks to Craig in a post on its Facebook page.

It said: "Wow! Thank you Daniel Craig who has chosen us to benefit from a global auction of Bond memorabilia.

"The iconic Triumph Scrambler bike which he rode in a high speed, high adrenaline chase in the opening scenes of No Time to Die is one of the lots in the Christie's live auction which takes place in London on September 28.

"We will receive all the proceeds from its sale at the auction. Thank you so much."

Other charities to benefit from the auction include the choice to represent Sir Sean Connery, The Scottish Youth Film Foundation, which will receive the proceeds from a five-night stay at the Fleming villa at GoldenEye.

The lot will be accompanied by a facsimile of Berkley Mather’s annotated working script for the first James Bond film, Dr. No, shot on location in Jamaica.

The estimate for the lot is £30,000 to 50,000.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, chosen by George Lazenby, will benefit by an estimated £40,000 to £60,000 from the sale of two limited edition Omega Seamaster watches, in a Globe-Trotter case.

The dust cover is signed by Lazenby, and the watches were created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

UNICEF will receive an estimated £6,000 to £10,000 from the Octopussy selection representing Sir Roger Moore – a gold-plated and Swarovski-encrusted prop egg commissioned from Asprey, in the style of Fabergé.

Timothy Dalton's selection will be the National Youth Theatre, with an estimated £6,000 to £10,000 from the auction of a black, single-breasted tuxedo worn by Dalton as James Bond.

The jacket is signed on the inside lining, and the lot includes a set of forty Casino de Isthmus chips.

The same poker chips were later re-used in GoldenEye at the Monte Carlo casino in Monaco still bearing the Isthmus City Casino logo.

The sale of a Q Jet boat has been selected by Pierce Brosnan, and could raise between £20,000 and £30,000 for the Prince's Trust.

The boat, used in the majority of chase sequences in The World Is Not Enough, is an SFX version rigged with an opening weapon hatch at the front.

Three previous official Christie’s 007 auctions have raised £4,812,525.

The Earl of Snowdon, Honorary Chairman, Christie’s EMEA, said: “One of my earliest childhood memories is obsessively playing with a diecast Aston Martin DB5, a gift that had been brought home by my parents from the premiere of Goldfinger.

"From that moment on I was fascinated by each new Bond film, the special effects and stunts and Bond’s watches and incredible style. I was even lucky enough to experience the school run in my father’s DB5.