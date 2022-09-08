Shropshire woman to push through the pain and brave London Marathon for Severn Hospice

Marathon runner Clair Hatton and Lesley Prior, manager at Meadons Insurance Brokers. Photo by Malcolm Hart

Clair Hatton, from Telford, will be putting on her running shoes on Sunday, October 2, for the annual London Marathon.

The 41-year-old took to running during the first summer lockdown of 2020 in order to lose weight, completing the NHS ‘Couch to 5k’ challenge.

Clair all set for her marathon effort. Photo by Malcolm Hart

Now, she is training three times a week for the marathon which will see thousands of runners take on a gruelling 26.2 miles across the city.

Despite troubles with a sciatic nerve, which causes pain in the lower back, Clair is determined to reach her fundraising target of £2,000 for Severn Hospice.

She is being supported in her goal by her employers P.S Higgins Electrical Services in Market Drayton and their insurers Meadons Insurance Brokers.

Marathon runner Clair Hatton and Meadons Insurance Brokers manager Lesley Prior (centre) with Paul and Debbie Higgins of P.S Higgins Electrical Services. Photo by Malcolm Hart

Clair said: “I used to run in school but have done very little in my adult life and have watched the marathon on TV over the years, full of admiration for the runners and wishing I could do the same.

“In the first summer lockdown I put on two stone and thought now is the time to fulfil that ambition. I did the 5k challenge and decided to carry on running for the hospice.

Commenting on the work of Severn Hospice, Clair said: “It is giving such wonderful care to my neighbour in her cancer battle and it relies on the efforts of local people to keep going.

"I’m close to target but will keep on going, the more money the better for the hospice.”

Clair all set for her marathon effort. Photo by Malcolm Hart

Clair can now run up to 16 miles and will do her last big run on September 17 before resting so she will have ‘fresh legs’ on marathon day.

“I’ve lost the weight but have to do a lot of stretching and Pilates to keep issues with my sciatic nerve at bay. It’s not easy so it was wonderful to get the support from Meadons," Clair added.

“They do all the insurance for Higgins including our fleet of vans and mobile phones. I reached out and they were quick off the mark with a donation.”

Clair, who has worked for the electrical contractors for 13 years, is also getting sponsorship from the business owners Paul and Debbie Higgins from Market Drayton.

Lesley Prior, manager of Meadons Insurance brokers, said: “We insure many businesses in Market Drayton and Higgins have been customers for years.

“It is good to give back when someone is making such a special effort for our local hospice and wish Clair all the best with her fundraising.”