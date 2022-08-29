Council leader pledges to fight hospital reorganisation plans after step forward announced

Councillor Shaun Davies says his administration will continue its opposition to plans to restructure the county's hospitals

Councillor Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the authority would press for the Future Fit hospital scheme to be dropped.

The plans for Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) would see the Shrewsbury site become the county's only 24-hour A&E, while consultant-led women and children's services would also move from Telford to RSH.

The plans have been mired in delays but the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, has confirmed they have cleared a major hurdle with the approval of the Strategic Outline Case for the scheme.

Responding to the news Mr Davies said they would be continuing their opposition – and would be calling on the new prime minister to review the plans as soon as they take office.

He said: "We have been saying for a very long time that the plans for hospital reorganisation in Telford and Shrewsbury make no sense whatsoever. This is clearly still the case.

“As soon as a new Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health are in post we will be referring the hospital plans to them.

"It is absolutely vital they take a fresh look at the plans as a matter of urgency.

“A borough the size of Telford, with a growing and an ageing population, needs world class facilities not a downgraded A&E local that will be confusing and potentially dangerous for our residents.