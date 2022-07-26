Shropshire maternity scandal families show solidarity at poignant memorial

Reverend Charlotte Cheshire, of Newport, and maternity expert Donna Ockenden at Shrewsbury Abbey

For many of those in attendance at Shrewsbury Abbey - where maternity review lead Donna Ockenden also paid her respects - it was the first time they had ever met other families who were also left devastated.

The full review into maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), which was published in March this year, found there were more than 200 deaths of mothers and babies that were avoidable, as well as 106 cases involving cerebral palsy and brain damage where, with better care, there would likely have been a better outcome.

Julie Rowlings, Andrea Molloy, Steph Hotchkiss, and Hayley Matthews, all from Telford

Around 50 people went to the church to lay peace roses and bouquets as well as light candles. Tears were shed as families hugged and shared kind words.

Ms Ockenden said: "It was really moving, very poignant. I'm pleased to see so many families coming together today. We invited all the families involved in the review. We knew not everyone would want to come, but people could come if they wished to.

"It's good to see so many families reach out to one another for support. There is ongoing support for all families involved in the review.

"My review team and I have given our all over a number of years because we want to see positive change in maternity safety in Shropshire."

She urged those in need of help to contact support@donnaockenden.com

Ms Ockenden and a few families were at Shrewsbury Abbey earlier in the month for a trial run, due to Covid and diary clashes preventing the opportunity to get more people along.

But this visit offered a more fulsome opportunity for people to meet and show solidarity with one another.

A group of mums, Julie Rowlings, Hayley Matthews and Steph Hotchkiss, were part of the original 23 families involved in the review. They were chatting outside with Andrea Molloy, of Malinslee, who lost her daughter Hayley when she was born in 1994.

Hayley, whose son Jack died 11 hours after he was born in 2015, said: "We've all made good friends from a really bad situation."

Steph, who lost her daughter Sophiya 32 hours after she was born in 2014, added: "I think it's important to have that network because not everyone understands how you feel. It was lonely. We used to be alone, but not anymore."

Julie, whose daughter Olivia died when she was just eight-and-a-half hours old in 2002, added: "For me it's all about meeting other families. A lot may still feel alone and we need to reach out to them.

"I have to take a positive out of this. It hasn't been easy for anybody. We have to hope and pray it will mean it is safer for people in the future."