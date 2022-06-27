Phone prescription service facing delays

Patients are being warned to expect delays

The Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is currently operating at low capacity, according to health bosses.

They have said patients will "unfortunately experience longer waiting times as a result of this".

Stephanie Munro, POD Service Manager at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Please be assured that we are doing all we can to ensure that the service is not destabilised.

“Despite staff working around the clock to process email requests, patients are likely to experience increased waiting times as well as longer email turnarounds.

“I would like to apologise to everyone affected and extend my thanks to our patients and practices for their understanding whilst business continuity plans are implemented.

“Patients are currently being asked to contact the POD team by email in the first instance, unless this option is not available. This will allow for more vulnerable patients to be prioritised via the phone lines.

“The POD email address is shropshire.pod@nhs.net for the Shropshire team and tw.pod@nhs.net for the Telford and Wrekin team. For information on what to include in your email request, please visit the Shropshire Telford and Wrekin CCG website.

“GP practices across the county have been informed of the issue and are aware that there may be additional patients requiring practice input in order to place medication requests.”

For vulnerable patients who do not have access to email, either for themselves or someone on their behalf, they are advised that there are alternative means of requesting medication including Patient Access – with a login generated directly by their practice – or by dropping off a paper prescription at their GP practice in person.