Another critical incident declared at Telford hospital due to number of A&E patients

The incident has been declared at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) declared the incident at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford yesterday afternoon.

The incident does not cover the trust's other site at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The trust said that the incident been declared "due to the exceptionally high demand for our urgent and emergency services and the pressure this has put on our hospital, particularly the emergency department".

A critical incident sees the trust stop some services that are considered 'non-urgent' to focus staff on areas where they are struggling to cope.

A statement said: "Despite us taking every available option to free capacity and create additional space, we need to ensure we can continue to prioritise our services and so we are pausing a very limited number of non-urgent services on this site to allow us to meet the most urgent needs of those we care for."

The trust said that urgent cancer services and "time critical procedures" were continuing.

The latest critical incident follows a series declared at the trust's hospitals this year – as well as a 'system-wide' critical incident across all of the county's health services for more than two weeks in April.