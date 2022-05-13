Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Another critical incident declared at Telford hospital due to number of A&E patients

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordHealthPublished: Last Updated:

Health bosses have declared another critical incident at one of the county's hospitals – due to the number of people attending A&E.

The incident has been declared at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford
The incident has been declared at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) declared the incident at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford yesterday afternoon.

The incident does not cover the trust's other site at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The trust said that the incident been declared "due to the exceptionally high demand for our urgent and emergency services and the pressure this has put on our hospital, particularly the emergency department".

A critical incident sees the trust stop some services that are considered 'non-urgent' to focus staff on areas where they are struggling to cope.

A statement said: "Despite us taking every available option to free capacity and create additional space, we need to ensure we can continue to prioritise our services and so we are pausing a very limited number of non-urgent services on this site to allow us to meet the most urgent needs of those we care for."

The trust said that urgent cancer services and "time critical procedures" were continuing.

The latest critical incident follows a series declared at the trust's hospitals this year – as well as a 'system-wide' critical incident across all of the county's health services for more than two weeks in April.

SaTH has been contacted for comment.

Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News