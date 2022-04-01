Notification Settings

Critical incident in hospitals and care system stays in place for the weekend

By David Tooley

A critical incident declared across Shropshire and Telford's health and social care system on Tuesday is continuing into the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Pressures continue across the hospital and care system
Pressures continue across the hospital and care system

It was declared because of record high number of patients in hospitals with covid and extremely high levels of staff sickness across our health and care system.

On Tuesday there were 126 covid positive patients in hospital and an overall staff sickness rate of 8.4 per cent.

It continues to place significant pressures on the heath and social care system and is impacting the "ability to operate services."

There remain ambulance delays at acute hospitals and the ability to safely discharge patients says the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin integrated care system.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

