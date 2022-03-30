SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 3003/22.Findings from Ockenden Report, held at Mercure Hotel, Shrewsbury..Donna Ockenden speaking..

An inquiry into the Shropshire maternity scandal found at least 201 babies and nine mothers could have been saved if Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) had provided better care.

Areas such as safe staffing, escalation and accountability, clinical governance and robust support for families have all been included as "must dos" by maternity expert Donna Ockenden in the 234-page document.

SaTH - which has issued a 'wholehearted apology' to families - has also been handed 60 local actions for learning, in light of care received by 1,486 families.

The report said maternity and neonatal services in England require a multi-year settlement from NHS England "to ensure the workforce is enable to deliver consistently safe" care.

It also stated staffing levels across maternity services should be escalated to senior management when the agreed levels are not achieved. Staff being able to escalate concerns and incident investigations being meaningful for families have both been described as essential action that needs to be taken across the country.

Families finally got to read the report into the Shropshire maternity scandal

The report said staff who work together must train together, and should attend regular mandatory training, while women who choose birth outside of hospital should receive accurate advice.

Appropriate bereavement care services should be put in place for mothers who suffer loss during pregnancy and clear pathways of care should be in place for provision of neonatal care, the report said.

The mental health and wellbeing of mothers also forms part of the essential action, with partners and families as "integral" to all aspects of maternity service provision.

The document indicates every trust should have a "patient safety specialist" dedicated to maternity services, and that all leaders are trained in human factors such as family engagement.

Language in investigation reports should also be easy to understand for families, the report says.

The report found hundreds of examples where babies and mothers could have survived with better care

At a press conference, Ms Ockenden said the maternity services at the trust "failed both families across Shropshire, and sometimes their own staff, over a prolonged period of time".

She said "four key pillars" have been identified to drive forward improvements at maternity services at the trust and all other trusts across England - safe staffing levels properly funded, a well-trained workforce, learning from incidents and listening to families.

"Whilst progress has been made in some of these areas, there must now be a fully funded and then concerted effort by all NHS trusts across England to ensure that these four pillars are the foundation, the road map, and the blueprint of all maternity services going forward," she said.

Ms Ockenden said 1,592 clinical incidents involving mothers and babies were reviewed as part of the inquiry.

A list of actions to improve patient care forms part of the report

"We now know that this is a trust that failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve.

"This resulted in tragedies and life-changing incidents for so many of our families," she said.

Ms Ockenden said the final report spans the period from 2000 to 2019, but said she is "deeply concerned" that families continue to contact the review team in 2020 and 2021 raising concerns about the safety of maternity care they have received at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

"Some of these recent families contacted us with reports they wanted to share with us. We haven't been able to include them fully within the review but what we have seen is that the themes within their reports seem to echo concerns we have previously seen during this review.