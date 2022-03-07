Cheaper option for county hospital plans will be one of those submitted to government

A cheaper option for the reorganisation of the county's hospitals will be one of those put to national NHS and Government

The latest update on the Future Fit plans for both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH), confirms the much-delayed proposals will be submitted for national consideration by the summer.

One of Shropshire's top health bosses has said that more than one option will be given to the government – including one that realises the full ambition of the 2018 consultation on the plans, and another that meets "previously allocated" funding.

It comes after the costs of the proposed changes – originally agreed in 2019 – are understood to have risen from £312m to around £500m.

Under the original proposals Shrewsbury would become home to the county's only 24-hour full A&E, and would also take over consultant-led women and children's services from Telford.

Telford would become the centre for planned care and would also have an "A&E Local".

Both hospitals are managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It emerged in January that the NHS England had asked for a cheaper option – one which was the same value as the £312m previously awarded for the project – to be submitted alongside one which met the ambitions of the original plans.

The latest developments are outlined in a reply to Health Secretary Sajid Javid from Mark Brandreth, Interim Accountable Officer at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG.

Mr Brandreth said they had dealt with questions about the scheme from NHS England – but that some, relating to finance had been more difficult.

He said the problem was exacerbated by the fact the costings for the project are now six years old – and that projects now have additional expenses associated with Covid and Net Zero demands.

He said: "A number of the comments were more difficult to resolve linked to achieving a number of competing objectives; delivering the full ambition of the extensive public consultation; implementing new national standards (for example around Covid-19 requirements and Net Zero strategy) and establishing a sustainable infrastructure to support the delivery of excellent healthcare all within the funding available to achieve those changes.

"This has been made more challenging, given the current allocation of funding for this scheme is based on costings, inflation assumptions and national standards from 2016."

Mr Brandreth's letter was sparked by Sajid Javid requesting detail on what would be included in an 'A&E Local' based at PRH.

The CCG chief has also moved to clarify the situation in his latest communication, saying: "Urgent treatment services will be available at Telford 24/7 through an “A&E Local” model. SaTH and the CCG as local commissioners will continue to develop a framework of options for outside core hours which will include agreed protocols for blue light divert or transfer and direct admission protocols where appropriate."

Mr Brandreth added that they were intent on making the plans a reality.