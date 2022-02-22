Careers fair for county health workers

The Health and Social Care Careers Fair, organised by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), takes place on Thursday, March 3.

The event will be open to pre-booked parties of school and college students between 9am and 3pm and for members of the public from 3.30pm to 6pm.

It is being held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club's ground, the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The joint event promotes more than 350 different professional roles available within the region and is supported by the county's healthcare providers – Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Foundation NHS Trust (RJAH), Shropshire Community NHS Trust (Shropcom), Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Severn Hospice, Shropshire Council and partners in social care.

People will be able speak to a number of trained professionals about their roles, including nursing, therapy, engineering and more,

The event will also provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about all the different career paths open across the county, including apprenticeships and academy training programmes.

Victoria Rankin, Executive Lead for People at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), said: “As a system we recognise that we are able to offer a wide range of opportunities for local people by providing exciting and fulfilling careers.

“By working together our careers fair is able to provide additional information for those individuals who have an interest in a particular career such as social worker, nurse or physiotherapist. In addition, the fair will also demonstrate the wide range of other roles available in health and care such as digital, hospitality or engineering.

“You don’t need previous experience and qualifications, we’re just looking for passion and enthusiasm to begin a fulfilling and rewarding career which offers so much opportunity. The fair is also a great chance to hear from a diverse range of professionals and to ask any burning questions they may have about the sector.

“The whole system is committed to working with our local communities to provide careers that are rewarding and diverse. This fair is important as it enables us to share opportunities and allows us to talk to people. We want to employ local residents to support us to deliver great services to the communities we serve.

“There is a growing need for health and social care professionals, so it is more important than ever to showcase all that we have to offer and to ignite our young people with the passion and interest afforded by a future in health and social care. We look forward to welcoming people at the football ground.”

To book a place at the ICS Health and Social Care Careers Fair, go to https://bit.ly/3v5uln6.