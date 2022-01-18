New women's health survey launched across Shropshire

The Women's Health Project Group – which is made up of local NHS providers and patient representatives across the county – has urged women to take part in the survey.

It comes as figures have shown that women are not coming forward for screening and asking for help with the menopause, and the group is now trying to find out why.

Dr Priya George, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group clinical lead for equality, diversity and inclusion, said: “We are hoping to find out what women living locally already know about cancer screening and the menopause.

"And if there are anxieties or other barriers that prevent them from following up on screening invitations. This information will help us to make services more accessible for everyone.

“I’d like to encourage all women living in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid-Wales to complete the survey and share their views – every voice counts.”

The survey, which opens today, is the first of its kind and aims to find out the views of women, with results being used to shape future women's services across the region.

Part of the survey will look at Cancer Screening services for women, as locally the number of women coming forward for breast and cervical screening services has been falling.

The aim of the survey is to find out what local women know about screening, what they feel about taking part and what barriers they may face when they are invited to a screening appointment.

The second section of this survey looks at menopause, as figures from The British Menopause Society have shown that on average half of women aged 45 to 65 who have experienced the menopause in the past 10 years, have not consulted a healthcare professional about their symptoms.

Now, the group would like to know more about how much women living locally know about menopause, how it affects them and their experience of healthcare and what can be done to improve this.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Women22 and takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

All information provided for the survey will be anonymous and the closing date for the survey is Monday 28 February.

Results will be analysed and shared with NHS providers and patient representatives to see how improvements can be made to services and encourage more women to have screening and seek help with the menopause.