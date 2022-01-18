Consultation on £4.5m dialysis unit plan

The proposal would see the unit move from Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is holding focus groups about the proposal to move non-acute renal dialysis services from Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), to a new location in Stafford Park, Telford.

The service currently carried out on Ward 5 at PRH, and at Ludlow Hospital, with acute dialysis taking place at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

One of the reasons behind the move is the current Ward 5 is not compliant with building standards, and the trust says it has been difficult to operate social distancing measures at the location.

Under the plan the service would move to a new, “purpose-built”, off-site facility at Hollinswood House, Stafford Park.

SaTH has said that as well as providing more space for dialysis patients, Ward 5 would be changed back into an inpatient ward for emergency patients.

All of their renal patients, carers, and the public have been invited to take part in virtual focus group sessions to share their feedback on the proposals.

The first takes place this evening, and the second tomorrow, both from 7.30pm to 8.30pm

To book a place email sath.engagement@nhs.net or phone 01743 492390.