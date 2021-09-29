Care home could be built on former pupil referral unit

The Endeavour Centre, in Wellington, stands south of Wellington’s Wrekin View Primary School, and has been unoccupied for 15 years.
GreenSquareAccord has applied to build the 56-bedroom facility, and the company says, if approved, the project will be part-funded by Homes England to provide "a much-needed social and care provision".
The Birmingham-based company says the two-acre site is currently vacant and has several empty single-storey buildings which would be demolished, hardstanding, overgrown grassland and woodland.
The site was last occupied in about 2006, when the buildings formed part of the Endeavour Centre, a pupil referral unit.
“The dementia centre will be part-funded by Homes England to provide a much-needed social and care provision within Telford. All 56 apartments will be classed as affordable rent in tenure," the company says.
A planned North Road Dementia Centre complex would be split into two wings; a smaller two-storey 20-apartment block to the west, closer to North Road, and a three-floor wing with 36 flats further in. The apartments would be arranged around communal living spaces.