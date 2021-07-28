Dementia support volunteers urgently needed across Shropshire

Heather Osborne

The ‘Let’s Talk’ project provides a weekly telephone call or accompanied walk and is particularly looking for volunteers who can offer friendly and interesting conversation over the telephone for 20 minutes or more, or a regular weekly walk for companionship and exercise and to give a short respite for carers.

Heather Osborne, chief executive officer of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: "Let’s Talk is an exciting new project and an opportunity for those with experience of or an interest in dementia to get involved in something incredibly rewarding.

"Volunteers will be asked to call or visit at the same time and on the same day each week and feedback any welfare concerns about the client to the Age UK Let’s Talk coordinator.

"Dementia Communication and Dementia Friends training will be provided as well as expenses and ongoing support to ensure volunteers are confident and happy in their roles."

Contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s volunteer recruitment team on 01743 233 123 for further information and an application pack.