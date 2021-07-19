Online booking system for blood tests launches in Shropshire

A new online booking system has launched for patients in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin requiring a blood test.

The new self-book system has been introduced by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) for its blood testing service.

Patients aged 16 or over can now book their own appointment at a time of their choice, and at either Elizabeth House at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Mallings Health at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford or Whitchurch Community Hospital.

As well as providing a more convenient way for patients to book their test, the online booking system aims to help reduce waiting times and assist with social distancing at clinics.

The new booking system – Book Your Blood Test Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin – is designed to be easy for patients to access and manage their appointments.

To use the online booking system patients will need their NHS number and an email address.

Book appointments via www.sath.nhs.uk/bloodtests

Patients were previously only able to make an appointment via a telephone booking line as there are no walk-in appointments due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The online booking system will be in place for a year while the wider review of the county’s phlebotomy services progresses.

It is in place only for SaTH phlebotomy services; arrangements for GP phlebotomy services remain unchanged.

Patients attending for a blood test will need to wear a face covering during their visit and adhere to social distancing requirements.

They must also ensure they bring their blood form with them to their appointment.

