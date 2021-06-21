Health group moves to new offices

Shrewsbury Business Park

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has moved from its offices at William Farr House, near the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, to a new home at Shrewsbury Business Park.

The CCG will share Ptarmigan House with Shropshire Council – which owns the building – and will be based on the ground floor.

The CCG’s headquarters will remain at Halesfield Industrial Estate in Telford.

The move follows discussions between Shropshire Council and the CCG which was keen to relocate to new premises following the creation of the single CCG for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in April this year.

Some 85 members of staff at the CCG are expected to be based at Ptarmigan House, though many will be working part-time or working from home.

Measures have also been put in place to ensure that the offices are Covid-compliant.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide the CCG with new modern office accommodation and I’d like to welcome them to their new home.

“We work closely with the CCG and other health partners across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin as part of the Integrated Care System (ICS) and our One Public Estate programme.

“This is a great example of how we can work closely together – and best use our existing buildings to support the delivery of health services across the county.”