Date set for next committee meeting to drive forward improvements in county's maternity care

It was set up after initial findings of the Ockenden inquiry – which is looking into more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care and baby deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust – identified local and national actions needed to improve maternity services.
The next meeting of the Ockenden Report Assurance Committee will take place on Thursday, June 24 from 9am-11.30am.
The event will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.
To live stream the event visit sath.nhs.uk/news/ockenden-report-assurance-committee-to-meet-on-thursday-24-june and click the link.
The committee meets monthly and to promote transparency and accountability, all meetings will take place online in public.
For more information, visit www.sath.nhs.uk/news-media/maternityreview
The initial findings of the Ockenden inquiry were published in December, and the full report is expected later this year.
Following its launch by then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2017, the number of cases being considered has risen from 23 to more than 1,800.