Date set for next committee meeting to drive forward improvements in county's maternity care

It was set up after initial findings of the Ockenden inquiry – which is looking into more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care and baby deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust – identified local and national actions needed to improve maternity services.

The next meeting of the Ockenden Report Assurance Committee will take place on Thursday, June 24 from 9am-11.30am.

The event will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

To live stream the event visit sath.nhs.uk/news/ockenden-report-assurance-committee-to-meet-on-thursday-24-june and click the link.

The committee meets monthly and to promote transparency and accountability, all meetings will take place online in public.

For more information, visit www.sath.nhs.uk/news-media/maternityreview

The initial findings of the Ockenden inquiry were published in December, and the full report is expected later this year.