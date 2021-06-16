Numbers of over-65s with dementia or needing hospital admission because of falls expected to rise

A report for the Telford and Wrekin Health and Wellbeing Board quotes Office for National Statistics (ONS) data that also say the number of people in that age-group with “limiting long-term illnesses” will rise 27 per cent by 2030.

The authors say this, and other “significant” expected population changes, have led to the development of an “ageing well strategy” to promote health and wellbeing.

A draft timeline in the report, says the strategy is expected to be finalised next spring, and the council is recruiting an Older People Commissioning Specialist to oversee the work.

“It is well recognised that the population in Telford and Wrekin will change significantly over the next 10 years, in particular the increase in the older population,” the authors write, quoting ONS projections that the number of people aged over 80 in the borough will increase by half by 2031.

The number of over-65s with a long-term illness is expected to rise from its 2020 figure of 8,047 to 10,197 in 2030, they add, while over-65s with dementia will increase from 2,033 to 2,737 and hospital admissions due to falls in the age-group will rise from 941 to 1,294 over the same decade.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic the impact on older people was clearly seen,” they add. Problems have included the “amplification” of loneliness and isolation and a “lack of stimulation”, affecting mental health and cognitive functions, the authors write.

“The Telford and Wrekin Integrated Place Partnership (TWIPP) recognised that the population changes, coupled with the impact from Covid, would impact significantly on residents, communities and services,” they say.

Contribute

“Our place-based plan needs to enable people, as they approach later life, to plan for their future, maintain independence and social contact and, importantly, continue to contribute within our Telford and Wrekin communities.

“There are also many ‘assets’ particularly within our communities, such as skills and knowledge, that can be mobilised to promote health and wellbeing.”

Representatives of 17 organisations attended a workshop organised by the council, Healthwatch, Age UK and the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, and an “ageing well strategy” will be developed based on contributions given there, the authors write.

They propose that a task force is set up to oversee its development, influence other campaigns in the area and work with Telford and Wrekin’s Public Health team on its Year of Wellbeing Campaign, and a draft timeline says the strategy is expected to be finalised next spring.

“To further support the development of the strategy and action plan, Telford and Wrekin Council is currently recruiting for an Older People Commissioning Specialist and Officer for 12 months to work with all partners and local people to co-ordinate this important work,” the report says.