New vision launched in Shropshire to help people with learning disabilities and autism

The new vision and principles are being launched during Learning Disability Week, which runs until Sunday.

Frances Sutherland, head of transformation and commissioning for mental health, learning disabilities and autism at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the new local vision for people with a learning disability and autistic people living in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“Our vision aims to ensure people who have a learning disability and autistic people with or without a learning disability have the choice and control to be independent, healthy and safe as well as the same opportunities and outcomes in life as others.

“Locally we will achieve this by celebrating differences, respecting, valuing and listening to people, supporting individuals to be an active part of their local communities through appropriate support networks and proactively improve equality and equity to improve everyone’s experiences and outcomes.”

The new vision and principles were developed using feedback from recent strategy work and information gathered directly from people with lived experience, families, carers and professionals.

Feedback received was used to update the vision, which will be used as a foundation for local health and social care organisations to develop their own detailed strategies and plans.

Cathy Riley, senior responsible officer of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s mental health, learning disability and autism board, added: “Through robust engagement with people who have lived experience of a learning disability and autism, the team have successfully developed a new vision and set of principles, which we know resonate with local people.

"Embedding the new vision and principles into the local health and care system’s day-to-day work is an exciting prospect that we are confident will improve the lives of many residents who use our learning disability and autism services.”