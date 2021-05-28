Open garden event raises money for end of life equipment at Shrewsbury hospital

Enjoying the open garden event, (left) owner Kate Hazan and (right) League of Friends of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital fundraising chairman Jane Preece, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury League of Friends of Royal Shrewsbury supporters (left) Gwen Johansson, and (right) Val Onions, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Owners Kate Hazan and Carmel Hazan, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Enjoying the open garden event at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury (left) League of Friends of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital fundraising chairman Jane Preece, and (right) member June Whitaker, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Owners (right) Kate Hazan and (left) Carmel Hazan, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury Kate Hazan, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury (left) owner Kate Hazan and (right) League of Friends of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital fundraising chairman Jane Preece, at Marche Manor, Halfway House, Shrewsbury

Marche Manor in Shrewsbury was the location of an open garden event organised by the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital League of Friends on Thursday, where guests enjoyed a walk around the beautiful home of Kate and Carmel Hazan with a spot of tea and cake.

Sue Hurdiss from the league of friends said the weather was perfect and the money raised will go a long way towards buying new end of life equipment for the hospital.

"The league of friends for Shrewsbury hospital have been asked to provide funds of more than £10,000 for 10 special syringe pumps that with with care for end of life patients," Sue explained.

"The syringe pumps help when the patients need to go home and the equipment actually helps them administer their drugs to keep them comfortable. Not all of its uses are for end of life care, it could be other patients who need to go home but need to administer their medication safely.

"So the money made from the events will go to the friends so they can raise funds for this project."

Guests bought tickets to attend the afternoon tea event at Marche Manor and they were able to enjoy the day as the week's earlier rainy spells held off.

"Kate and Carmel Hazan's garden is absolutely beautiful," Sue said. "We raised quite a bit of money from ticket sales and all of it will go towards end of life equipment for the hospital. This will be special syringe pumps.

"The couple are also hosting an event tonight at 6pm for an open garden but with champagne instead of the afternoon tea, as they wanted to make the most of the beautiful weather.

"The weather for the event was beautiful, it was as though we had booked it. Some ladies wore dresses and hats and the gents came along too, it was lovely. The gardens are so amazing, with gorgeous sculptures and features.

"All the cakes were home made and everyone enjoyed sitting outdoors in the sunshine eating cake and drinking their tea."

During the pandemic the league of friends has continued to fund equipment non-stop and Sue said people were so generous.