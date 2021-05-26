Luke Henderson

Luke Henderson, a chef from Hadley, who recently opened his own restaurant in Oslo, Norway, took his own life after a battle with his mental health at the age of 27.

His family set up a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to repatriate Luke's body from Oslo and have had huge support from people in the food industry at home and across the world.

The fundraiser has reached more than £26,000 in just four days and garnered attention and donations from top chefs including Tom Kerridge.

Luke's family are hoping to use the rest of the funding to launch The Shining Star Foundation to support young chefs and their mental health.

Cliff Henderson, Luke's father, said: "The tragedy of Luke needs to be heard. The culinary industry has lost another young chef.

"I would like the world to get behind this movement about looking after these boys and girls better. Mental health is so important. We need to help.

"When we have laid Luke to rest, the funding will start The Shining Star Foundation, and the likes of Tom Kerridge, Matt Stafford, Esben Bang are all getting involved and a small story about a young man from Hadley may help."

A message on the fundraising page from Luke's stepbrother, Sam Glover, says: "Luke in recent years hasn’t been very well mentally and sadly he took his own life. We’re not a rich family and we would like to raise £10,000 for the repatriation of his body from Norway."

Overwhelmed

The fundraiser was only created four days ago, after Luke died on May 20, and Sam said the family were overwhelmed at the amount that has been raised.

"We’re absolutely lost for words with the donations we’ve received," he said. "This is a horrible situation but what has happened has made us realise how well thought of and much loved Luke was.

"These donations have lifted a weight off of us. Words cannot describe how grateful we are. Thank you all so much!"

Tributes were shared on the page from those who knew Luke and the impact he made as an up and coming chef.

Mark Lewis, owner of Hadley Park House, donated and said: "On behalf of all the team at Hadley Park House, where you first started your chef journey – we’re devastated at the news of your passing and our thoughts are with your family and friends during these difficult times.

"You were a rising star in which we were all incredibly proud of your achievements. We will never forget the fond memories we share and will raise a toast to the memories we hold. Kindest regards Mark, Geraldine & Your friends at Hadley Park House Hotel."

The Ugly Duckling restaurant in Telford also donated. A message on the fundraiser said: "Wishing all of Luke's family and friends peace and strength during this difficult time. Thank you Luke for the support and goodwill you've shown us all over the years. The memories are ones that we'll never forget. Goodbye friend."

Other tributes described Luke as a "truly loveable person", "a great chef" and "a great guy".

Donate to the fundraiser at https://gofund.me/6021ebc1