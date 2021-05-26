A&E patients return to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after repair to smelly drains

Walk-in A&E patients have been returning to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after work was completed on drains blamed for a stench at the department.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital A&E

On Monday residents were advised to avoid the unit and travel to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital instead while issue the matter was resolved by the trust's estates' team.

In a tweet Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust stated: "Work has been completed and everything is back to normal at our A&E at RSH. Thank you all for your help and understanding."

