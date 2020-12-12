Lawyers back calls for urgent action after findings of Shropshire maternity review

Rhiannon and Richard Stanton Davies

The first report from the Ockenden inquiry into maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals was published this week, identifying areas for immediate improvement.

Its initial findings identified 27 local actions needed to improve maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, as well as seven for services across England.

See also:

Law firm Irwin Mitchell is representing a number of parents who say they have suffered as a result of failings, stretching back decades.

Tim Annett, an expert medical negligence lawyer at the firm, said: “We’re deeply concerned by the report’s findings – in particular that issues were seemingly allowed to manifest themselves for years because of continuing care problems and lessons not being learned as well as some families’ concerns not being listened to.

“Sadly other maternity scandals such as Morecambe Bay and East Kent Hospitals would indicate that what happened at Shrewsbury and Telford wasn’t an isolated problem which we believe the review has acknowledged in its national recommendations.

“As also identified by the Ockenden Review, we reiterate our call for decisive and meaningful action to be taken to address the issues identified in this report.”

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors also represent more than 75 families pursuing legal claims against SaTH.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence, said the initial findings were deeply worrying but it was important to start looking to the future.