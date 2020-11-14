Funding boost for walking and cycling welcomed

Philip Dunne MP

The county is to receive the money from the government’s Active Travel Fund – designed to create safe space for cycling and walking.

The money will be provided to the local council and could be used to fund measures such as school streets, low traffic neighbourhoods and segregated cycle lanes. In total, £175 million is being allocated to local authorities across England in the latest round of allocations from the fund.

Following discussions with local MPs, the government has stipulated that councils receiving money will have to meet tough new conditions to ensure that schemes are properly thought out and that their impact on other road users are closely weighed up. Councils will also have longer to spend the money, ensuring there is time to consult local communities. If these conditions are not met, future funding allocations will be reduced and the government could clawback some of the money already provided.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne said: “Walking and cycling have always been popular locally due to the magnificent beauty of our county, but we’ve seen even more people opting to walk or get on their bike when moving around during the pandemic.

"I am delighted Shropshire will benefit from additional funding to make our local area more bike and pedestrian-friendly, while maintaining the access and space other road users still need. Where we can encourage people to use environmentally friendly transport, that also doubles as a good way to stay in shape, we should be looking to do so.