New online tool can support those at risk of developing diabetes in Shropshire

The Diabetes UK ‘know your risk’ tool, scores people on their risk of developing type two diabetes.

Anyone who is at moderate or high risk can refer themselves to a local scheme that is part of the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, and get easy access to free health and lifestyle coaching.

Everyone participating in the programme will have a choice between app-based, one-to-one personal coaching support and in-person support groups.

Access to the programme is completely free and available without having to go through a healthcare professional.

In Shropshire, the service is provided by personalised digital health coaching provider, Liva Healthcare, and in-person educational support from non-profit health provider, Living Well, Taking Control.

Kristoffer From, CEO at Liva Healthcare, said: "Our programme will help more people access free digital health coaching in all areas of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

"Diabetes is a significant health concern for the region, but people will now have the support they need to take control of their health.

"The NHS is leading the charge in the global fight against diabetes and obesity. This programme is the largest of its kind and, by incorporating digital and face-to-face interventions, people can be given all they need to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

Russell Muirhead, clinical director at Living Well Taking Control, added: “We’re pleased to bring our proven, structured support to people at risk of type two diabetes in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“For too long people haven’t been given the right tools to change their lifestyle and prevent the condition.

"Through this combined service, we hope to treat over 700 people across the region who are at risk of developing type two diabetes.”

Every two minutes someone finds out that they have type two diabetes, which can be caused by being overweight and inactive.

Diabetes is estimated to cost the NHS £10 billion a year.

Diet and lifestyle plans have been introduced by the NHS, which have been shown to put type two diabetes into remission for people recently diagnosed with the condition.

Results from one trial showed almost half of those who went on the diet achieved remission after one year.

Year-long plans, which will see those who could benefit provided with ‘total diet replacement products’, such as shakes and soups, for three months, alongside support to increase their exercise levels, will now be provided to 5,000 more patients in 10 areas as the first stage in an NHS drive to increase access to the life-changing programme.

The plans have been welcomed by Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, who is also a former health minister.

He said: “This is really welcome news in the fight against obesity and type two diabetes, which we know includes many other related health risks, including from Covid-19.

"Tackling obesity will help free up more resources in the NHS, and ultimately help people live healthier lives.

"I hope these pilots will prove successful, and we will see further roll-out to patients in Shropshire in the near future.”