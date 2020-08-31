Lifesaving work of air ambulance charities to be celebrated in special week

Air Ambulance Week 2020 kicks off on September 7 and highlights how Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and other air ambulance operators save lives every day right across the nation.

The charities provide a rapid response emergency service directly to some of the most critically ill and injured patients.

Members of the public are being urged to show their support and help their local air ambulance charity to continue providing lifesaving care by donating to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s online bucket collection.

Visit justgiving.com/campaign/maaconlinebucketcollection or send a one-off donation direct to the charity through its website at midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow

People can also donate by texting MISSIONPOSSIBLE as one word, followed by the amount of your choice to 70085.

The charity’s clinical and operational team, including critical care paramedics, flight doctors, pilots, engineers and dispatchers, help provide vital lifesaving care, wherever it is needed.

Each year, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is deployed to an average of over 3,500 missions.

The charity’s daily missions are funded entirely by the public.

Each air mission undertaken by the charity costs an average of £2,500, with its two critical care car missions costing approximately £224 each.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Now more than ever, we need your support to enable us to keep saving the lives of the critically ill and injured in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands and Worcestershire.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have faced many challenges, including a significant drop in donations as the economic effects of the pandemic take hold.

"Our crew have not stopped, therefore we urge that your support for air ambulance charities does not stop.”

To find out more about Air Ambulance Week 2020 or to donate visit www.airambulancesuk.org or follow the hashtags #AAW2020 and #BecauseEverySecondCounts