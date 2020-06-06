Shropshire care home in bunting appeal to bring cheer to residents

The team at Field House Care Home, Church Stretton, have been working hard to support their residents during the Covid-19 crisis, and are now asking the public to help them decorate the home by sending in bunting or materials that can be used to make it.

The appeal began on Facebook, and donations have been coming in.

"Response has been good so far," said general manager Becky Pugh. "Staff and their family members have of course made some donations, and we have had some through from the general public. One lady even sent us some lovely hand-knitted bunting!"

Becky and her team are planning to use all bunting received to "bring a smile to residents' faces" and are hopeful that the appeal will help boost links with the community.

"We want to brighten up the home and also keep up strong community links," added Becky. "We can post pictures of how the bunting looks and people who have donated can follow our decorating progress!

"We're hoping for enough for all around the the home, and even if people are just able to send in some material, our residents can make the bunting as an enjoyable activity."

Becky praised how her staff have performed during lockdown and helped residents during the coronavirus crisis.

"Staff here have been fantastic," she said. "They have always put residents first, and some were even prepared to move in to the home during lockdown."

The team at Field House hope the appeal will be a success, and are calling for as many donations as people are able to make.

"It would be lovely to get as much bunting in as possible to bring a smile to residents' faces, and remind them that they are still being thought of," added Becky.

Those who wish to donate can contact Field House Care Home on 01694 723 787, or post donations directly to Field House Care Home, Field House Drive, Off Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton, SY6 7AA.