Limiting Shropshire A&E operating hours among measures being considered by watchdog following concerns

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) could also impose a condition on Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's (SaTH) registration which limits or totally stops children being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, except in life-threatening scenarios.

It comes after the CQC raised further concerns about the county's emergency departments following an inspection last month.

It is now considering whether to use its enforcement powers.

CCG executive director of quality Chris Morris told a meeting of Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group's board on Tuesday that it was "concerning".

She said: "These are really serious issues that have to be very carefully worked through."

She said the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and PRH, was told of additional breaches of Section 31 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 following the February inspection.

Section 31 allows the CQC to serve a notice of decision upon a provider if it has reasonable cause to believe that, unless it acts, any person will or may be exposed to the risk of harm.

She said the CQC could choose to limit the operating hours of the emergency departments, stop children being conveyed to PRH except in life-threatening circumstances or restrict the number of ambulances attending the A&Es.

Challenge

Ms Morris said: "None of us want these actions to come to fruition.

"What we do want is safe and effective care for our population."

She said no decision had been made yet and the trust faces workforce challenges, but the CCG was committed to work with SaTH.

The meeting was told the trust has four substantive consultants in A&E, with one on maternity leave and another on sick leave.

It also has several locum consultants.

David Evans, accountable officer for the CCG, said: "Part of the challenge is there is a national shortage of emergency consultants.

"There has been an additional recruitment of a consultant due to start in August."

Following the inspection last month, SaTH said it had responded quickly and put in place a number of plans to address these issues to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

SaTH is currently rated inadequate overall by the CQC and was placed in special measures more than two years ago.

A full CQC report on the February inspection has not yet been published.