Shropshire coronavirus man Alan Steele could be released from hospital this week

Lorry driver Mr Steele, from Little Drayton, was moved to hospital in Japan on Friday while his new wife Wendy remained on board cruise liner Diamond Princess.

The liner had been isolated in the port of Yokohama, with 61 people having been taken to hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Wendy Marshall Steele has been in telephone contact with her husband. She said on Saturday, that he was still feeling healthy.

She posted on Facebook: "Alan is well. Japanese doctors are excellent.

"He is in a little room. Just Dr and nurses visit him."

Mrs Marshall Steele said she was also well but had "cabin fever" as she continued to be confined to her room on the ship, a status shared with nearly 3,700 other passengers and crew.

She wrote: "It was a hard first night without Alan. But hey, we are constantly in touch. Japanese doctors are excellent and he is in safe hands."

Mr Steele posted on Facebook on Saturday, saying: "Have been informed that I might possibly be free by Thursday or Friday so here is hoping, although I have no clothes apart from those on my back and cannot leave Japan without my wife when she is released."

On Friday night, he wrote: "I am in an isolation room and have become their lab rat as doctor confused as I have no symptoms and tests all say I am healthy apart from having virus."

A total of 78 British passport holders – including crew – were among those who boarded the ship, sources told the PA news agency. The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said the vessel's quarantine was due to end of February 19, barring "unforeseen developments", and confirmed all affected guests were being taken to hospitals.

The couple's wedding photographer and friend, Amanda Reynolds, said she spoke to Wendy on Saturday morning – and Alan was continuing to show no symptoms.

Speaking to the Express and Star, she said: "I spoke to Wendy first thing Saturday morning and she said Alan was still not showing any symptoms, his temperature had gone down and they were going to test him twice that day.

"If the tests come back negative, he might be released Thursday or Friday from the hospital. He would have to stay in Japan though and Wendy would still have to stay on the ship.

"Wendy is getting more free time on the ship and going out of the cabin.

"It has been horrendous for her, but they are both keeping upbeat and we are all hoping for a happy ending."