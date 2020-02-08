New Shropshire hospitals boss to start on Monday

Louise Barnett will become chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

She comes from The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust where she was chief executive, having joined them as interim chief executive in October 2013, prior to being appointed to the substantive position in April 2014.

She has previously held a number of NHS board positions, including interim chief executive, and director of human resources and organisational development at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and non-executive director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It was announced at SaTH's board meeting on Thursday that she will start next week.