Future Fit: MPs split at meeting with Shropshire hospital chiefs

Opinions were split on the way forward for the hospital shake-up plans when five of the region's MPs recently met with the chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Paula Clark, and its chair, Ben Reid.

The outline business case for the scheme is currently being developed by the trust, with plans to base the county's main emergency centre and consultant-led women and children's services in Shrewsbury and planned care in Telford.

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson said he was keen for plans to push ahead, saying it will bring skills back into the county and help with recruitment issues.

He said: "We want to see this big investment in Shropshire.

"We have done incredibly well to get this commitment out of the Government and while we have got this window of opportunity we should use it."

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski told Ms Clark and Mr Reid that he was "extremely concerned" about the delays and that he was calling for a change in Government legislation to avoid further setbacks to Future Fit.

Mr Kawczynski said: "I told them I am in discussions with the Secretary of State to change the legislation to ensure in future these decisions are taken by the Secretary of State.

"We also discussed the extra money that needs to be found for Future Fit."

The cost of the original plans have risen from £312m to almost £500m.

There have also been calls for a new hospital to be built between Telford and Shrewsbury, but Mr Kawczynski says he doesn't believe that is the solution.

Compromise

He added: "I think it's financially unfeasible and would lead to greater delays."

However, Telford MP Lucy Allan called for a rethink of the plans during the meeting, which was also attended by Ludlow MP Philip Dunne and Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire.

She said a brand new hospital could deliver better patient care far sooner than the current plans.

Ms Allan added that with a new Government and a "strong commitment to the NHS", it could prove to be "a viable practical compromise which brings the county together".

The independent inquiry into maternity services at SaTH, which was ordered by the government in 2017, was also raised by Ms Allan.

It comes after a leaked document last year revealed a catalogue of concerns at the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Ms Allan said she was concerned that its current management was not kept informed of how serious the issue was now known to be, nor the number of families coming forward.

She said she intended to raise the issue with Health Minister Nadine Dorries, adding: “I am concerned about a culture of denial which appears to be a systemic issue across the NHS, given the recent revelations of maternity malpractice at the East Kent Hospitals Trust and the scandals at Morecambe Bay and Mid Staffordshire.

"I am however encouraged by my meeting with Ms Clark, whose empathy and understanding instils confidence.

"She has assured me that she will be proactive in addressing this issue openly and transparently and I am grateful to her for her approach.”