Fresh appeal for concerned families to contact inquiry into Shropshire maternity care

Donna Ockenden, who is leading the investigation into baby deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said she was grateful to the brave families who had contacted the review so far.

She has urged anyone else with concerns to come forward.

It was revealed yesterday that the number of cases involved in the inquiry has now risen to 900, stretching back 40 years.

It comes after a leaked report into the inquiry last year revealed a catalogue of concerns and that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

I am really grateful to the brave families who have contacted my Review since my public appeal in November. Families concerned about the maternity care they received at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust who haven't yet come forward, please contact maternityreview@donnaockenden.com — Donna Ockenden (@DOckendenLtd) January 16, 2020

In her latest appeal, Ms Ockenden said: "I am really grateful to the brave families who have contacted my review since my public appeal in November.

"Families concerned about the maternity care they received at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust who haven't yet come forward, please contact maternityreview@donnaockenden.com."

The inquiry was launched in 2017 following the efforts of Rhiannon and Richard Stanton Davies, whose daughter Kate died shortly after birth in 2009, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, whose daughter Pippa died shortly after birth in 2016.

It was initially looking at 23 cases of alleged poor care.

Paula Clark, interim chief executive at SaTH, said the trust remains committed to working with the review and improvements have been made.