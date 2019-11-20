'Staggering': Vital that lessons are learned over Shropshire maternity scandal, say lawyers

An interim report into maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), stretching back 40 years, has been leaked.

The report found that at least 42 babies and three other died while under the care of the Trust. More than 50 children had also been left with permanent brain damage when they were starved of oxygen.

Specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell have represented a number of families affected by maternity services failings while receiving care from the Trust.

They have expressed their concern at the findings of the report which also warned that lessons were not being learned and staff were uncommunicative with families.

Lisa Jordan, head of medical negligence at Irwin Mitchell said: “The scale of the problems connected to maternity services is extremely worrying.

“Not only are the issues identified in the report of great concern but many seem to have been avoidable.

“That lessons appear not to have been learned and the situation has arguably been allowed to turn into the biggest maternity scandal in the NHS – following issues at Mid Staffordshire and Morecambe Bay hospitals - is staggering.

“While sadly it is too late for the families involved, it is now vital that decisive action is taken to ensure that lessons are finally learned. Hopefully others will then not have to suffer the heartbreak of losing a loved one through maternity failings.”

An investigation was ordered into baby deaths at the Trust – which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford – in 2017 by then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Initially the investigation was to look into 23 cases but was expanded to more than 270 last year.

Cases include stillbirths, deaths during pregnancy, deaths of babies shortly after delivery, deaths of mums, cases of substandard care as well as birth injury cases such as cerebral palsy and other brain injuries.

An interim report leaked to the Independent newspaper was published yesterday.

It said that there was a “long-term failure” to involve families in investigations into maternity deaths. Other issues included families being treated with “a distinct lack of kindness and respect”.

The report said the volume of cases that investigators are looking into "seems to represent a longstanding culture at this trust that is toxic to improvement effort".

Paula Clark, interim chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, apologised to families and added “a lot has already been done to address the issues raised by previous cases."