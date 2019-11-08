Online fundraising campaign to fight Future Fit plans hits £3,000

The fundraiser, set up by the town's Conservative candidate for the general election and two-time MP, Lucy Allan, now stands at £3,020 of a £5,000 target.

She is aiming to raise the money on CrowdJustice, an online crowdfunding platform, so that the Future Fit decision can be challenged in court.

When she set up the page Ms Allan said she had been in discussion with solicitors who are experts in public law, who can mount a challenge on behalf of a group of residents, who qualify for legal aid.

A message posted on the fundraising page says: "If NHS management get their way, in 10 years time Telford will have a population of 202,000 people, but no A&E and no Women & Children's Centre.

"We cannot let this happen. The evidence shows that over 50 people per night use A&E at Princess Royal. But managers have told ministers only five patients attend per night.

Deprivation

"Telford has poorer health outcomes, pockets of significant deprivation, and increasing health inequalities. Our health needs are greater and funding must follow need.

"We will use the money raised through this page to instruct solicitors with experience in challenging reconfiguration decisions, to review the Future Fit process and get a barrister's specialist opinion on whether there are grounds to issue a judicial review.

Advertising

"We need £5,000 for solicitors to undertake this initial work.

"If you can make a contribution and share this page, you will have played your part in securing the future of Telford's Princess Royal Hospital."

The crowdfunding page can be found at crowdjustice.com/case/save-telfords-hospital-services-stop-future-fit