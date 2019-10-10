Shropshire people left more than £343,000 in wills to British Heart Foundation

Thanks to these generous residents and BHF supporters across the UK, gifts in wills fund half of the BHF’s research into cures and treatments for heart and circulatory conditions, which currently affect more than seven million people across the UK. This includes coronary heart disease, vascular dementia, stroke, and their risk factors like type two diabetes.

New treatments discovered by BHF funded researchers have helped halve the number of deaths from heart and circulatory diseases over the last 50 years, helping to improve the survival rates of people in Shropshire.

But more research is urgently needed as each year, as around 15,416 people die from heart and circulatory diseases in the West Midlands, which is equivalent to more than one in four deaths.

In partnership with the National Free Wills Network, the BHF is offering a free will writing service, which allows supporters to have a simple will written or amended by a solicitor in their local area. After providing for loved ones, the charity hopes people might wish to include a gift in their will to make a lasting difference for generations to come.

In 2018, the BHF funded more than £12.7 million of research in the West Midlands. This includes a research programme led by Professor Charles Ferro, which could help to lower the risk of death by heart and circulatory conditions in people living with chronic kidney disease.

To find out more about leaving a gift in your will to the BHF and to download a free gifts in wills guide, go to bhf.org.uk/wills