Petition on closure of Shrewsbury GP clinic to be handed to Shropshire Council

Dennis Cheese has spearheaded the campaign to save Whitehall Medical Practice from closure and he will present a petition to members of the full council when he appears before them on Thursday.

The petition has more than 1,000 signatures and during the meeting Mr Cheese will have five minutes to address members of the council with his concerns over the proposed closure, which is due to happen at the end of the month.

Mr Cheese will be appearing on behalf of the Whitehall Medical Practice Patient Group and will be requesting a debate under the council’s petition scheme.

It was revealed this summer that Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group had failed to find a new provider to take over the running of the medical practice, which has more than 3,700 registered patients.

Campaigners have said that if the closure goes ahead, many patients will have been left without being registered at a new surgery.