More than half of people across Shropshire miss health MOT

Figures were released after the government announced the current NHS Health Check scheme is to be scrapped and replaced.

Out of the 50,311 eligible people in Telford, 59 per cent were offered a free NHS Health check between 2014 and 2019.

But the report by Medicspot revealed that only 28 per cent of eligible people in the town had participated.

Of the 98,769 eligible people in Shropshire, most were offered the free health check but that offer was only taken up by 44 per cent.

The report compares regional NHS data on the free service offered by the NHS to everyone aged 40 to 74 to spot the risk of premature death from heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

Telford was named in the report as among the least proactive places in England when it comes to health due to the low number of people who took part in the scheme over the last five years.

The government plans to replace the scheme with a digital version.

Dr Johnson D’souza, medical director and GP at Medicspot, said: “People aged 40 to 74 who don’t get a health check every five years are at an increased risk of undetected cardiovascular disease.

"By checking your blood pressure, lifestyle, family history, height and weight, we can get an idea of your risk of getting certain illnesses including heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

“It is very worrying that only 28 per cent of people who were eligible for a free NHS Health Check in Telford took up the offer.”

In June researchers revealed free NHS checks reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study found that over a six-year period, participants of the Health Check programme had lost weight, lowered blood pressure and fewer were smokers.

Despite the planned overhaul people aged 40 to 70 can still get a health check from their GP or pharmacist.

This would usually involve receiving a letter from your GP or local authority to invite you for a check, but people can also request one themselves.