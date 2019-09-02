Families urged to talk about organ donation as nearly 40 people in Shropshire are on waiting list

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people to talk to their families about organ donation and warns that there is still an urgent shortage of donors.

The call comes during Organ Donation Week.

Last year, 23 people across the county had their lives saved by a transplant, but 37 people in Shropshire remain on the waiting list.

Next year, the law around organ donation is changing in England.

From spring 2020, all adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

In the lead up to the change in law, NHS Blood and Transplant wants families to talk about their organ donation decision, with the campaign message ‘Pass it on’.

Even after the law has changed, families will continue to be approached before organ donation goes ahead.

Knowing what their relative wanted, helps families support their decision at a difficult time.

A recent survey of adults in England for NHS Blood and Transplant found that while 84 per cent agreed it was important to let those closest to you know your views on organ donation, only 40 per cent had shared their organ donation decision with their family or partner.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We need more people in Shropshire to talk about organ donation to increase the number of lifesaving transplants.

“Even after the law around organ donation changes next year, families will still be approached before organ donation goes ahead.

"So it remains so important to talk to your families about your views.

“Register your organ donation decision on the NHS organ donor register and tell your family the choice you have made.

"If the time comes, we know families find the organ donation conversation with nurses or medical teams much easier if they already know what their relative wanted.”

Visit organdonation.nhs.uk for more information.