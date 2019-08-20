Plans unveiled for new Telford medical centre scheme - set to cater for thousands

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to build the new facility that would replace Shawbirch Medical Centre, which has more than 13,000 patients.

It is hoped the two-storey medical centre in Admaston, which would be sited at the corner of Brandon Avenue and Shawbirch Road, will be able to accommodate expanding patient numbers.

The plans state that the existing GP practice has outgrown its current premises and there is inadequate space around the building to expand.

A report, submitted with the planning application, says the new development would benefit from improved facilities and staff working conditions, as well as extra car parking.

It says: "Services normally provided in a hospital or other local clinics could be provided at the new building freeing up facilities for more specialist procedures and improving healthcare capacity.

"We have included a training room and phlebotomy suite to support some of these services, as well as providing an expansion space that could be used by an independent organisation."

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Bill Tomlinson, who represents the Shawbirch ward, said it is 'a shame' the existing medical centre site could not be expanded but welcomed the planned new facilities.

He said: "If they had expanded the existing one that would have created more car parking requirements and the existing site is already congested.

"The only concern I have got is to do with people trying to access the medical centre on foot or coming by bus.

"The request I've made is for a pedestrian crossing to be put in place near to Brandon Avenue."

Purpose-built

According to the plans, the new medical centre will have 10 consulting rooms and two multi-purpose clinical rooms.

Other facilities will include four treatment rooms, a training room, a room for taking blood samples, reception area with private interview space and waiting areas.

A staff room, admin rooms, store rooms, lockers, toilets and training facilities will also be catered for.

There will be 68 car parking spaces, as well as motorbike parking and an overflow car park will be provided.

A new access road to the site from Brandon Avenue has been proposed, but the main pedestrian access will be from Shawbirch Road.

The report continues: "There is an established need for Shawbirch Medical Centre to expand.

"Their existing premises are over capacity with no ability to extend.

"Providing the surgery with a new, purpose-built building, will allow them to develop the services they offer, while providing an improved service to their patients.

"The proposals are fully supported by the care commissioning group and the surgery’s patient participation group.

"The location of the site is easily accessible from the surgery’s existing site. Other sites have been investigated however this is the most suitable."

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by Telford & Wrekin Council in the coming months.