Telford street poll shows support for keeping both A&Es in Shropshire

The South Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Green Party asked the question to people visiting Telford’s Southwater on Tuesday.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has yet to decide whether to review the Future Fit decision, which will affect services at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The Green Party asked people 'Should both Shrewsbury A&E and Telford A&E remain fully functioning A&Es?'.

It says 214 responses were received, with all saying 'yes'.

Hilary Wendt, co-ordinator of South Shropshire Greens, said: “This result is entirely consistent with and most emphatically reinforces the results obtained from the same balloting that the Green Party has previously carried out across six south Shropshire towns.

"In each town more than 90 per cent of people balloted voted to keep both of Shropshire’s A&Es open.

“What people have told us repeatedly is that ‘in an emergency every second counts’ to get emergency patients to emergency care soonest.

"Our NHS must listen to this and respond appropriately.

"We applaud the recent announcement by the hospital trust to significantly expand it’s A&E clinical staff but this should have happened years ago as patient needs all too clearly demanded.

"Royal Shrewsbury should have its Future Fit planned bright new hospital with A&E but Telford and surrounding people must keep their A&E."

Telford and Wrekin Green Party co-ordinator Pat McCarthy added: “It’s quite clear that local people, when consulted on a clear and meaningful question, insist that Shropshire must keep open both of its A&Es and provide full maternity services.

“Future Fit is not and never has been a battle of ideas over which model provides the best health outcomes but has always been about providing an austerity plan to reduce public debt irrespective of the health cost to the public.

“In the sixth wealthiest country in the world, the hospital trust and related Future Fit partners, including local MPs and councils should not allow A&E clinical staff shortages to deny Telford people and patients and those from the rural catchment areas of quickest access to emergency care.”

In January, health commissioners made the decision that RSH should be the base for the county's only emergency centre and PRH would take on responsibility for planned care.

Both hospitals would have 24/7 urgent care centres.

The Independent Reconfiguration Panel, tasked by Mr Hancock to decide whether a review of the decision is needed, is due to give its feedback to the Health Secretary at the end of the month.

In a joint statement, David Evans, chief officer at Telford & Wrekin CCG, and David Stout, interim accountable officer at Shropshire CCG, said: "At both hospitals, patients will be able to access outpatient services, 24-hour urgent care, midwife-led services and tests.

“The doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff who work in our hospitals have led on developing this new model of care. Together we are confident that improving our hospitals in this way will result in better care for patients across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.”