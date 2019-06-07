New cancer support group meets in Telford

The group, for people over the age of 18, is being created by Macmillan Cancer Support, in partnership with Court Street Community based at Court Street Medical Centre in Madeley, Telford.

Meetings will take place on the second Wednesday of the month with the first meeting on Wednesday, June 12, at 6.30pm, at Court Street Medical Practice, Court Street, Madeley.

The group is designed to support not just those with a cancer diagnosis but also those dealing with often unseen consequences of cancer such loneliness, anxiety, isolation and financial worries.

Dr Ellen Nolan, Macmillan GP Facilitator for Telford and Wrekin said: “A cancer diagnosis involves not just the person with cancer but their partners, their friends and relatives.

"This new group is for all those affected by cancer. There are some common problems after a cancer diagnosis such as anger, loneliness and a feeling of isolation and sometimes it is difficult to know where to turn for support.

"The group aims to help fill that gap and provide a friendly place for people to get together and support each other.”

Court Street Community already works in partnership with other national charities to provide a range of support and activities for residents of Telford & Wrekin and beyond.

Jennifer Caldecott, Wellbeing Centre Manager at Court Street Medical Practice, said: “Lots of people have asked about support for cancer patients but also for their loved ones, and we hope having a support group here will be a valuable addition to the services we offer our community.”

Anyone who is touched by cancer is welcome and there is no requirement to be a patient of Court Street Medical Practice.

For further information contact Jennifer Caldecott, Wellbeing Centre Manager on 01952 586616 or Jennifer.caldecott@nhs.net.